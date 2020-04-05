RCPD Station makes a return in Resident Evil 3 Remake. As you are playing as Carlos, you will reach the Police Station and will eventually reach the Safety Deposit Room with seemingly no way to unlock it. In this guide, we will tell you How to Open Safety Deposit Room in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

As mentioned before, you will reach the Police Station while playing as Carlos. Once in the shower room, you need the component that will allow you to blow it up.

Unfortunately, the component, a battery, is locked in one of the lockers in the Safety Deposit room, which is also locked.

So to get to the lockers, you need to get into the Safety Deposit Room, which is locked. You need to get it’s key. The key is found on the 3rd floor.

Head straight into the corridor, right to the deposit, and head upstairs. After two flights of stairs, on 3F, the key can be found on the cardboard boxes on the immediate left. Get the key and head back to the deposit.

Make sure you kill all the enemies, including the licker here. Once you have cleared out all the enemies, go in the deposit. Before you try to unlock the lockers, make sure you kill another zombie present inside the deposit.

Now that you are safe, with all the zombies dead, interact with the console in front to unlock the lockers. Just enter the codes of the lockers to retrieve their content. There are three lockers you can open here, and take their contents:

Locker 104 – Battery

Locker 106 – Assault Rifle ammo

Locker 109 – Grenade

Once done looting around, just head back to the showers to continue along your way. Take the electronic gadget on the shower room wall and flip it to see the battery slot. Combine the items and you’ll initiate the next cutscene.