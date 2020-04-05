Resident Evil 3 is a thrilling survival horror game and if you played the RE2 remake before this you already know how important each and every resource is in the game. Unfortunately, many resources are put out of your reach by locks. Fear not as our heroine is an expert lock picker and this guide will tell you How to Get the Lockpick in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

You will see locks very soon in Resident Evil 3 Remake albeit you can do nothing about them. Just interact with the lock to permanently mark it on your map, this way it would be easier to come to look for it later.

Locks can exist upon lockers, safes, weapon boxes, and gun cases in Resident Evil 3. And each lock is worth picking for its rewards contain essential weapon upgrades and ammo.

Jill will find her lock pick by progressing through the main story and reaching the Subway Power Substation area. Where she will have to restore the power supply. Nearby you will find a corpse holding a small box.

Pick up the box. Now open your inventory and interact with the box to open it and voila, you have your lockpick.

Well, this lockpick is pretty much invincible you can use it as many times as you want and it won’t break. It takes up 1 slot in the inventory, but if you have to have that one slot for something else, you can put it into the storage chest for usage later.

