The scope of this guide is the files found in Resident Evil 3 Remake. You can collect all the fifty-six Story files present in RE3 Remake from the locations mentioned in the Resident Evil 3 Remake Story Files Locations guide below.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Story Files Locations

In these story files, you will find clues, hints as well as item recipes to use throughout Resident Evil 3. They are scattered throughout the game and you will have to explore the map a little in order to find them.

When you collect all the files Bookworm Records achievement will be unlocked for you. Let’s get started:

Jill’s Report (Sept.26, 1998)

You will find this document in Jill’s Apartment. After your character wakes up and complains about its physical condition. On the right wall near a switch, this document is placed on the corkboard with a Pin.

Investigation Notes

These are also present inside Jill’s Apartment. After you have acquired Jill’s report from the corkboard then on its left on the same corkboard are the Investigation notes.

Unsealed Envelope

This is the third document you will find inside Jill’s Apartment. For this you have to move to the desk on the left on the corkboard and on top of that desk you will find this document.

Message from Colleague

The fourth document you will find inside Jill’s Apartment is the Message from the colleague. From the unsealed envelop you have to look behind and on the dining table with the pizza box on it, this document is present.

B.C.S. Ammo Crafting Guide

This document is present in the Subway. There are some posters present there and near those posters is a bench and on that bench, you will find this guide.

Tabloid Front Page (The Cannibal Murders: A Complete Digest)

This is also present near the Subway. When you get on the ground level, there will be a newsstand in front of you and on the counter of this newsstand is the Front Page of the Tabloid.

B.C.S. Herb Field Manual

For this one, you have to go to the Office area. There is a table right in the middle of the hall in that area that comes behind some bars after you climb the stairs. This table has this file.

Drugstore Owner’s Journal

This journal is present in the Drugstore owner’s room. To get it you will have to go upstairs from the diner and search for this in the room of the drugstore owner. This will be present on top of the trash can.

Kite Bros. Railway Manual

For this manual, you will have to get to the Railway building company office. When you get to the hall with cabins, look for the worn-out office chair and this manual will be present on the chair.

Subway Employee’s Memo

For the former document, turn around and go through the exit. Go inside the door beside the firehose in the Railway building. This document is present on top of the desk in there.

Training Log

Go to the Garage and you will find this document near Murphy’s dead body.

B.C.S. Suicide Note

There is another corpse in the Garage Alley and close to this dead body is the U.B.C.S. suicide note. Go outside the garage and turn right and you can grab it from there.

Electrician’s Notice

This is also present in the Garage Alley. Turn left from the garage gate and you will find this document pasted on to the wall beside the wooden boxes.

Fax from Substation Chief

Head over to the Substation and inside the safe room locate the Desk close to the window and you will find it placed on the desk.

Green Herbs: They Work!

Go outside the Control Room for this one. There would be a set of metal stairs. Go down those stairs and right in front of you would be a rack that has this file.

Substation Internal Memo

You have to go to the Substation for this one. And outside the Substation this file is pasted on the wall beside the door.

Your Charlie Doll

Go to the Toy Store in Downtown to get this file. The big poster behind the Charlie doll you shoot there has this file.

Chad’s Notes Substation

From where you find the substation memo file, take the door on the left and go straight. Turn left at the end and then left again. Then open the door on your left and climb up the ladder. On your left side on the floor you will find this document.

Increased Sewer Security

When you are in the sewers. Come out of the safe room and go straight. You will see a blue door that has this file pasted on the wall next to it.

Research Assistant’s Logs

This one is also present in the Sewers. Get to the other safe room and you will find this document on the desk beside the door.

Invoice from Gun Shop Kendo

From the previous file move ahead and find this on the shelf.

Sewer Worker’s Notes

There is a waterfall in the Sewers. Go into the opening behind it and you will find this file on a bench at the end of this corridor.

A Love Letter?

When you get to the control room in the Sewers. Look on the employee desk in the corner and you will find this file.

Notice of Demolition Delay

Head over to the Demolition Site and go to the upper level of the building. Now get to the second safe room and you will find this file near the typewriter.

Raccoon Times Reader’s Column

There is a house Downtown and on its first floor is a bedroom that has this file on the bed. This house is next to the Gun Shop Kendo and to get in there you have to open the locked gate next to the Gun shop.

Email Outbox

You will find this one in the Police Station cemetery. On the east side of the cemetery there are some stairs that will take you to a room that is on the right side of the stairs. This file is present on the desk inside this room.

ID Card Security Protocols

Head over to the reception in 1F Police Station. There is an officer present there. Speak with that officer in order to get access. The file is present in the room on the left on a couch on the left side of the room.

20 Arrest Report

Go the west office of the 1F Police Station. Look on the desks present in the middle of the room in the west office and you will find this file.

Internal Memo

For this one, you will have to go to the darkroom in the 1F Police Station which is the safe room present besides the stairs. There is a metal drawer in this room that has Internal memo on top of it.

Note to a Friend

GO to the shower room in the 2F Police Station. There is a bench present in the shower room that has this file on it.

3F Locker

For this one head to the safety deposit room in 1F Police Station. Look to the right and you will see a photo of a loc attach to the white board. This is your file.

Report on the Mansion Incident

Go to S.T.A.R.S. Office in 2F Police Station and you will find this file on the desk in this office.

B.C.S. New Weaponry Notice

Head over to the Subway Tunnels for this one. You will find this file on the right side of the hall inside the ruined shelter in the first room, on top of a bench.

Clock Tower Brochure

Go to the Plaza in Clock Tower. There are some benches outside when you get out of the subway tunnels using the ladder. You will find these benches on the left side from the river. The file is present on one of the benches.

Spencer Memorial Pamphlet

Go to the reception in the 1F Hospital and in the newsstand you will find this file.

Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 25

This file is present on the desk in the lab reception of 1F Hospital.

Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 27

Go to the records room in 2F Hospital and find this file on the shelf there.

Nurse’s Journal: Sept. 29

Head over to the staff room inside 2F Hospital. You will find this document on the desk present in there.

Memos from Administration

This one is present in the same staff room in 2F Hospital. Look near the door and you will find this document on the wall there.

Note about a Tape Recording

Get to the nurse’s station in 2F Hospital and you will find this one on the table present there.

RE: Lost Items

There is an operating room in 1F Hospital. You will need a hospital ID card for this one. When you get in there, look for a medical chair and you will find the file behind the chair.

Banquet Invitation

Go to the sound-activated room in 1F Hospital. There would be a dead doctor’s corpse in that room and next to his corpse is the Banquet invitation file.

Email from Nathaniel Bard

This is present in the same room as the former file in 1F Hospital. You will find it on the computer in the sound-activated room.

Elevator Notice

When you get to the office in Underground Storage. You will find this file inside the first safe room.

Employee Memo

Go inside the south room in the Underground Storage. This file is present on top of some stacked compartments.

Unfinished Activity Log

Go to the surveillance room in Underground Storage. Head towards the computer and you will see this file next to it on the large control console.

NEST 2 Employee Regulations

Head towards the storage area in 1F NEST 2 and find this file in the safe room.

Isaac Graves’ Diary

You will encounter a dead zombie in the hallway of 2F NEST 2. This document is present on the left after the zombie.

Essay on Vaccine Synthesis

Go lab 1 in 2F NEST 2 and then head to the middle room. There are beds in the worker’s break room and the file is present on one of those beds.

Shipping Notice

When you acquired the key item: flash drive in 1F NEST 2. It will help you unlock a door and then below the stairs you will find this file on a tray.

Weaponry Authorization Request

It is present on the desk inside lab in 2F NEST.

Scientist’s Dying Message

There is a room with body bags inside 1F NEST. The file is present next to the body in that room.

Expression of Concern

This file is present on a table in the incubation lab inside the 2F NEST.

Disposal Center

This file is present in the worker’s break room inside 2F NEST 2. Look near the door there and you will find it on the wall.

Weapon Spec Sheet

Head to the staff break room in B1 NEST 2 (staff break room). This file will present itself after you have taken out transformed Nemesis’s form 1 inside the safe room.

Suspicious Contract Memo

When you have taken out transformed Nemesis’s form 3 in B1 NEST 2. This file is present on the ground after you climb up the ladder after you have taken out the boss.

These are all the story files locations you can find in Resident Evil 3 Remake, happy hunting.