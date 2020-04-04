To avail the option of applying cheats in Resident Evil 3, you need to first complete the story at least once. The difficulty level can be altered but the condition is to complete the initial playthrough. In this guide, we will give you all the Resident Evil 3 Remake Cheats and what they do.
Resident Evil 3 Remake Cheats
After you have finished the RE3 Remake story, you are going to unlock the in-game Shop which allows you to buy cheats. There are a total of 15 cheats that you can buy from the RE3 Remake Points Shop.
To buy the cheats you need points. These points are earned when you complete the playthrough, do kills with various weapons, find items, and complete tasks.
To earn points in Resident Evil 3, you can reload your saved game from your profile save. Be careful while you buy anything from these points as you might need them for something important later.
Below is a list of all the cheats and their purpose in the game. These also include some secret weapons with infinite ammo.
Cheat #1 – (Costume) S.T.A.R.S. Gear
Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. gear, which she wore during the Mansion Incident.
2000P
Cheat #2 – (Item) Lock Pick
This works as a tool to open all the locks in case you do not have a key for it.
2800P
Cheat #3 – (Item) Bolt Cutters
These allow you to cut items, such as chairs or cables, very easily.
2800P
Cheat #4 – (Item) Recovery Coin
If you are going low on health then you do not have to worry about it as this cheat allows you to automatically regenerate health.
4000P
Cheat #5 – (Item) Iron Defense Coin
This cheat increases your defense to a great deal.
4000P
Cheat #6 – (Item) Assault Coin
If you are holding this item then your attack power is increased giving more damage to the enemy.
4000P
Cheat #7 – (Item) Crafting Companion
You are going to gain much more ammo while crafting if you hold this item.
4000P
Cheat #8 – (Item) Hip Pouch
This is not available in the Assisted Mode as the capacity of inventory cannot be increased. This allows you to carry more items with you than before.
4800P
Cheat #9 – (Item) S.T.A.R.S. Field Combat Manual
This item allows you to perform dodges much more easily than before as you get more margin of error when you press the dodge button.
6400P
Cheat #10 – (Weapon) Samurai Edge
It is a 15-shot capacity 9mm handgun with exceeding accuracy and firepower.
5600P
Cheat #11 – (Weapon) Hot Dogger
It is an anti-bioweapon knife which is extremely hot which causes the target to burst into flames.
7200P
Cheat #12 – (Weapon) Infinite MUP Handgun
A 16-shot 9mm handgun which has an immensely well accuracy.
8000P
Cheat #13 – (Weapon) RAI-DEN
Use this weapon when the target is weak as it has high stopping power.
12000P
Cheat #14 – (Weapon) Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle
The weapon is a 5.56x45mm assault rifle and provides mobility and unlimited ammunition.
28400P
Cheat #15 – (Weapon) Infinite Rocket Launcher
The rocket launcher fires 84mm projectiles which have unlimited ammunition and both the rocket power and explosion cause high damage to the enemies.
62400P