To avail the option of applying cheats in Resident Evil 3, you need to first complete the story at least once. The difficulty level can be altered but the condition is to complete the initial playthrough. In this guide, we will give you all the Resident Evil 3 Remake Cheats and what they do.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Cheats

After you have finished the RE3 Remake story, you are going to unlock the in-game Shop which allows you to buy cheats. There are a total of 15 cheats that you can buy from the RE3 Remake Points Shop.

To buy the cheats you need points. These points are earned when you complete the playthrough, do kills with various weapons, find items, and complete tasks.

To earn points in Resident Evil 3, you can reload your saved game from your profile save. Be careful while you buy anything from these points as you might need them for something important later.

Below is a list of all the cheats and their purpose in the game. These also include some secret weapons with infinite ammo.

Cheat #1 – (Costume) S.T.A.R.S. Gear

Jill’s S.T.A.R.S. gear, which she wore during the Mansion Incident.

2000P

Cheat #2 – (Item) Lock Pick

This works as a tool to open all the locks in case you do not have a key for it.

2800P

Cheat #3 – (Item) Bolt Cutters

These allow you to cut items, such as chairs or cables, very easily.

2800P

Cheat #4 – (Item) Recovery Coin

If you are going low on health then you do not have to worry about it as this cheat allows you to automatically regenerate health.

4000P

Cheat #5 – (Item) Iron Defense Coin

This cheat increases your defense to a great deal.

4000P

Cheat #6 – (Item) Assault Coin

If you are holding this item then your attack power is increased giving more damage to the enemy.

4000P

Cheat #7 – (Item) Crafting Companion

You are going to gain much more ammo while crafting if you hold this item.

4000P

Cheat #8 – (Item) Hip Pouch

This is not available in the Assisted Mode as the capacity of inventory cannot be increased. This allows you to carry more items with you than before.

4800P

Cheat #9 – (Item) S.T.A.R.S. Field Combat Manual

This item allows you to perform dodges much more easily than before as you get more margin of error when you press the dodge button.

6400P

Cheat #10 – (Weapon) Samurai Edge

It is a 15-shot capacity 9mm handgun with exceeding accuracy and firepower.

5600P

Cheat #11 – (Weapon) Hot Dogger

It is an anti-bioweapon knife which is extremely hot which causes the target to burst into flames.

7200P

Cheat #12 – (Weapon) Infinite MUP Handgun

A 16-shot 9mm handgun which has an immensely well accuracy.

8000P

Cheat #13 – (Weapon) RAI-DEN

Use this weapon when the target is weak as it has high stopping power.

12000P

Cheat #14 – (Weapon) Infinite CQBR Assault Rifle

The weapon is a 5.56x45mm assault rifle and provides mobility and unlimited ammunition.

28400P

Cheat #15 – (Weapon) Infinite Rocket Launcher

The rocket launcher fires 84mm projectiles which have unlimited ammunition and both the rocket power and explosion cause high damage to the enemies.

62400P