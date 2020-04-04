Leak Claims Four More Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Sequels Coming For Each Horseman

A recent leak on Twitter is claiming that there will be four more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sequels, each one focusing on a different pair of characters from Price’s team and the Four Horsemen terrorist group. The leak comes from known leaker TheGamingRevolution, who’s previously leaked other information before.

With the release of the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, we got re-introduced to Captain Price and the team of Ghost, Soap McTavish, and the rest. However, the original terrorists that brought them together were nowhere to be seen, instead focusing on a new terrorist leader.

In the old Modern Warfare series, the Four Horsemen were a group of terrorist leaders working together to dominate the world. They included Russian Ultranationalists Imran Zhakaev (main antagonist of the original Modern Warfare), his son Victor, and overall series villain Vladimir Makarov, along with Khaled Al-Assad, a Middle Eastern dictator.

In the original series, three of the Horsemen were killed off in the first Modern Warfare, with the Modern Warfare sequels being dedicated to hunting down and eventually killing Makarov. However, if we do end up getting more sequels for the Modern Warfare reboot, all of them might make a return.

If that does happen, each of the Four Horsemen would get their own game to have emphasis on, and would each be contrasted by another character on the protagonist side, being Price, Soap, or someone else. This doesn’t mean each will only star in one game though, as it’s more a way to broaden a character’s story.

While TheGamingRevolution has been spot-on about a number of leaks he’s previously made, it’s likely best if for now we take all of this with a grain of salt. While the Modern Warfare reboot was a resounding success, we’ll have to wait and see what Infinity Ward can do with the rest of the story, especially with how the game ended.