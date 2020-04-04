Not very long ago if you wanted a new CPU, the answer was always Intel. However, since the launch of AMD’s (Advanced Micro Architecture) Ryzen series in 2017, the status quo has changed. While we have seen both companies square off before, Intel and AMD exchange blows again revealing new benchmark scores. Intel has been pushing hard to steal back it’s crown from AMD. The Intel 10th generation Comet Lake-S will come out soon. The question is will this exchange of blows play in favor of Intel this time?

A Hong Kong tech publication called HKEPC recently got their hands on engineering samples for the newest Comet Lake-S processors. These include the Intel Core i7-10700 (8-core/16-thread), the Core i5-10600k (6-core/12-thread), the Core i5-10500 (6-core/12-thread), and the Core i5-10400F (6-core/12-thread). The tests were carried out on identical specifications.

Test Bench Specifications:

Motherboard: Dell sourced OEM motherboard

Ram: 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4-4133MHz

GPU: AMD RX 5700 XT GPU.

When conducting CPU based benchmarks, the Core i7-10700 could easily keep up with the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. It is important to note that the Intel Core i7-10700 is a locked chipset whereas the Ryzen 7 3700X is unlocked. This leaves the Ryzen with room for Extended Frequency Range (XFR) for overclocking. Both CPUs are stand at a 65 W TDP although the Ryzen 7 3700X still has a higher base clock speed at 3.6 GHz compared to the Core i7-10700’s 3.0 GHz. However, the Core i7-10700 boasts a higher turbo frequency at 4.8 GHz. This is still lower than last year’s Core i9-9900k which tops out at 5.0 GHz

Benchmark Scores: Cinebench R20 & R15, CPU-Z, 3dMark Time Spy, Firestrike Extreme

You can find these test scores on TechPowerup. Ryzen 7 3700X beats the Core i7-10700 ( 1973 score) with a 2116 score in Cinebench R15 but falls behind in Cinebench R20 scoring 4788 (Intel=4828). Both processors perform within 2% of each other in CPU-Z, 3DMark Time Spy and FireStrike Extreme (physics scores). The Core i5-10400F is within 6% of the Core i5-10600K, this is relevant because it represents a great value as the Core i5-10400F could go on sale for less than $190, undercutting the price of the Core i5-10600k by about two-thirds.

These performance numbers show promising results for Intel. However, they must not be taken at face value as these were sample models. and it’s possible that production units of the chips may perform differently. Rumours state that the Intel Comet Lake is expected to launch on April 30th, 2020.