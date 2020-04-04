Soon after exiting the subway to power up the train station in RE3 Remake, you will come across an alleyway with fire blocking your path. In this guide, we will tell you How to Put Out the Fire in Alley in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The fire hose which you will need to put out the fire in the alleyway is the first specific item to collect in the Resident Evil 3 Remake. You will be told to put out the fire after the cut scene showing the Substation ends.

Your journey to get the fire hose and then to finally put the fire out, starts from here. The first and foremost step is to obtain the fire hose and then you can go back to complete the objective of putting the fire out.

As the cut scene ends, turn back and you will notice some zombies behind a fence that is about to break. As the fence breaks, avoid the zombies and go to the area where these zombies came from. Continue forward towards the Donut Shop.

As soon as you go down the steps, look to your right where you will find another thin staircase, go down the staircase which will lead you to two paths.

Take the path on your left and continue to enter a room with a safe. You will find a zombie here so kill it and also get the gun powder from the drawer.

Follow the short corridor to go back on the street and continue forward till you reach the Redstone Pharmacy. Pass the pharmacy and continue forward till you reach the Kite Bros railway station.

Head inside the station through the Red door and go around the corner to find the Fire hose on the ground. Beware as a zombie will emerge here so look out and kill it.

Now you need to take this fire hose back to the alleyway where there is a fire raging! Head back to the street and make your way all the way back to the Donut shop. Enter the Donut shop and acquire the consumables.

You may just go straight back to the alleyway too. In case you entered the shop, leave it allowing yourself to be back in on the streets in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Head up the staircase and take a left where you will see the alley filled with fire. Use the fire hose on the fire hydrant to put the fire out as you keep going forward till the fire has been put out completely!

Proceed ahead and you will also unlock the bolt cutters.