As you might know, you can hit a rock in Animal Crossing up to 8 times, given you are fast enough. However, the pushback prevents that. In this guide, we will show you How to Get 8 Items from Rocks in Animal Crossing New Horizons by hitting it the maximum number of times.

Animal Crossing New Horizons will make you do a lot of exploring around the areas where you are going to come across so many different items and resources. These items and other resources help you craft materials that help you later on in the game.

One source of getting the items for crafting is smashing the rocks. As you hit the rock with your shovel you can get up to eight items. These rocks can produce clay, stone, iron nuggets or even Bells. So how to gain all the eight items every time you bash that shovel or axe against the rock?

First of all, you need to clear the ground of all the weed, trees or any other thing. Make it a barren land. It is important to do so otherwise the items will not have enough space to land on the ground.

After you have cleared up the land, dig three holes behind you in a way that you are between the rock and the holes.

When you hit the rock with your shovel it always makes you move backward and knocks you out. To prevent that situation from happening it is necessary to dig up these holes.

Now keep pressing A until you get all those items you want. This strategy is going to help you avail the items more quickly and craft the material that you want.

There is also a way to obtain Bells out of the rocks. So every day, you come across one rock in which produces Bells.

As you keep hitting this rock you keep on farming more and more money. But of course, here as well you need to dig up holes behind you and the maximum number of times you can bash the rock still remains eight.