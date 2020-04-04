Fortnite Honey and Telescope Locations Guide

Week 7 of Fortnite Season 2 brings not only a new set of challenges with ‘Skye’s Adventure Challenges’, but it also introduces a couple of secret challenges in the game which a lot of players won’t even know exist. These challenges are about helping out some Bears and Gnomes with Fortnite Honey and Telescope Locations.

Fortnite Honey and Telescope Locations

These Bears and Gnomes hide very well from the outside world, so we’ve made this guide to help you find the location of the challenges and complete them.

Bears Honey Pot Challenge

When you opened your Daily Assignment Board, you might’ve noticed something different about it. It now has two new pictures on it, one of a gnome with a bear and one of a bunker.

To start the ‘For The Bears’ challenge, you need to head to the bunker. To get to this bunker cross the river to the left of Weeping Woods on your map and you’ll find the bunker outside one of the houses there.

Jump inside and you’ll see the bears having a meeting. Stepping near the bears will finish the initial stage of this secret mission, called ‘Ted Offensive Plans’.

Now, go back to the Daily Assignment Board and you’ll see some photos of trees there now. These photos are showing you the locations of five honey pots around the map which you need to find to complete this challenge.

The exact locations of these honey pots are as follows:

Honey Pot #1 Location

To get the first honey pot, look at your map and travel towards the north-east of Holly Hedges. The honey pot is between C and D on the horizontal axis, and 4 and 5 on the vertical.

Honey Pot #2 Location

The second honey pot is towards the south of The Agency. It’s between D and E on the horizontal axis, and just below 5 on the vertical.

Honey Pot #3 Location

The third honey pot is towards the south-east of Frenzy Farm. It’s between F and H on the horizontal axis, and between 4 and 5 on the vertical.

Honey Pot #4 Location

The fourth honey pot is towards the north of Frenzy Farm. It’s between F2 and F3.

Honey Pot #5 Location

The final honey pot is towards the north of Pleasant Park. It’s a bit to the left of D on the horizontal axis, and between 1 and 2 on the vertical.

For The Gnomes

The other secret challenge in Fortnite Season 2 is called ‘For The Gnomes’. As you may have guessed, you now have to help out the Gnomes.

For this mission, you have to find the telescopes of the Gnomes which are dispersed throughout Weeping Woods.

These telescopes are much easier to find than the honey pots as they’re all within Weeping Woods and are close to where you found the bunker.

When you find the telescopes, you just need to interact with them to complete the challenge.

The exact locations of these telescopes are as follows:

Telescope #1 Location

The first telescope is right below the house where you found the bunker. Walk south from the house and you’ll find the telescope within a few steps.

Telescope #2 Location

From the bunker, run towards the west and you’ll find the telescope very quickly.

Telescope #3 Location

The third telescope is towards the north of the bunker.

Telescope #4 Location.

The fourth telescope is towards the north of Weeping Woods, by the river.

Telescope #5 Location

The final telescope is also by the river, but towards the west of Weeping Woods.

When you complete both of these secret challenges, you’ll earn 40,000 Season XP. Since leveling up in this season is much harder than it ever was previously, this will help you out a lot