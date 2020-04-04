Call of Duty Modern Warfare Warzone Animation Released Ahead Of Season 3

Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone has been announced for a while now, and with a new Modern Warfare Warzone animation on social media we finally have a date for when it will be happening, along with a few new characters that you can play as when you enter a game.

The animation is essentially a still frame of what might be the three new operators (including Alex from Modern Warfare’s campaign, now with a prosthetic leg) walking in front of a pillar of red smoke. While the animation doesn’t exactly tell us anything on its own, we do know a few other things coming in this season.

Along with everything else in the Modern Warfare Warzone animation, we can also get a few hints of maps that will be coming to both game in the future. In the lower right of the animation, we can see what looks like a classic Call of Duty Modern Warfare map, Backlot. The lower left isn’t recognizable so it’s likely a new map.

Bringing back old maps isn’t that out of line for Modern Warfare, since when Season 2 started back in February they brought back the Rust map, a Modern Warfare map that takes place in a small, fenced-in area around a rusted oil rig.

We may also be getting new game modes for Modern Warfare, since the last big thing to come in Season 2 was the reveal of Warzone, to a large amount of success. However, we don’t quite know exactly yet what we’ll be getting, and we can only extrapolate from the Modern Warfare Warzone animation.

Since once again Season 3 will be starting on April 8, there’s not much time to wait, so even if you really want to see it that all will be coming soon. Hopefully all of the new content coming in the season update will make it even sweeter, whether it’s weapons, characters, or maps.