Xbox Series X Batteries Make Debate Continue To Rage

It’s obvious that these days it’s more practical to have a rechargeable controller rather than having to rely on batteries for one, but Microsoft doesn’t see it that way. This even extends to the Xbox Series X batteries, which Microsoft announced yesterday due to the preference being evenly split.

The decision to do one or the other is more complicated than it sounds, according to Albert Penello, former Xbox console marketing director and now an Amazon employee. Not only is there a technical part to consider, but also the fans’ wishes to take into account.

Fan-wise, the preference is, again, evenly split between internal cells, which would allow recharging, and batteries. It’s not easy to make a decision there, because choosing one would alienate the other group. While core gamers and tech enthusiasts wanted internal cells, batteries had better public opinion overall.

The more technical reason for why Xbox Series X batteries are still a factor in its controllers is more complicated. Batteries have very little draw when they’re not in use, don’t degrade while in the controller, and can be swapped out mid-game. They can also use either disposable or rechargable cells.

Internal batteries have their own advantages, such as convenience (you don’t have to scramble for batteries, just plug the controller in) and cost (no more batteries to buy), even though manufacturing those kinds of controllers is more expensive.

Xbox has said before that players can hook up rechargable battery packs to the Xbox controller, making the issue a moot point, but there’s also the environmental impact to consider, since battery leakage is a highly toxic chemical that can damage the environment.

All in all, the Xbox Series X batteries issue is something that doesn’t have any kind of clear-cut solution, so I guess Microsoft will still be the odd man out for how its controllers are powered.