Troy Baker Says Last Of Us 2 Reaction May Be Divisive Among Fans

Troy Baker, the voice of Joel from The Last Of Us along with a massive amount of other roles in video gaming, has said that the Last Of Us 2 reaction to the game’s ending might be quite divisive, and encourages players to keep an open mind when going through it.

The original The Last Of Us game is already known for having an ending that sparked a lot of debate, where Joel stormed a Firefly base to save Ellie from a surgery that would kill her but had a mixed chance of discovering a cure for the cordyceps virus that had ravaged the planet.

Considering Baker wants players to keep an open mind for The Last Of Us 2’s ending, this ending might be even more controversial, though we know nothing about the game’s story so far other than the barest framework, that we will play Ellie on a journey of revenge.

While Joel will apparently make an appearance in the story, Baker didn’t give any details about whether or not we’ll be able to play him. Along with that the Last of Us 2 reaction might be even fiercer since the game is going to be coming out after an unknown delay due to the coronavirus.

There have been multiple The Last Of Us 2 trailers at a variety of video gaming events in between the game being announced and it coming out, focusing on a variety of characters and gameplay that seems a great deal darker and more visceral than even the original game, along with a darker story.

Since we have no idea of when The Last Of Us 2 will be releasing due to its delay from the coronavirus, hopefully when it does come out the Last of Us 2 reaction will be a positive one, or at least one that doesn’t generate needless hate towards Naughty Dog.