Terraria Update 1.19 Is Out, New Content And Features

Re-Logic and 505 Games’ Terraria has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that with Terraria Update 1.19, the developers made various bug fixes, and included some interesting new content and features. They added Leinfors’ and Arkhayla’s developer armor sets, added Crystal Furniture, added several items to fully flesh out various Furniture sets, and added several more platform types.

Terraria is a 2D “sandbox” in the style of Minecraft, which gives you great freedom of action to survive the dangers that lie behind this colorful universe. Exploring, collecting resources, building and crafting items using recipes are part of the allure of this independent title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Terraria Update 1.19.

Added Leinfors’ and Arkhayla’s developer armor sets.

Added Crystal Furniture.

Added several items to fully flesh out various Furniture sets.

Added several more platform types.

Added Golden Chest and Trapped Golden Chest variant.

Improved visuals of many different things.

Added “James” as a name that could be given to the Clothier NPC as a nod to the famous Terraria Youtuber, ChippyGaming (James).

New error messages for invalid housing.

NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will have their successor attempt to move in when the original is killed.

Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture.

Added most of the main menu’s settings to the in-game settings menu.

Added UI Size Slider to the Settings Menu.

Here you will find the complete list of all Terraria Update 1.19 patch notes. I remind you that Re-Logic and 505 Games’ Terraria released on May 16, 2011 for PC; March 26, 2013 for PlayStation 3; March 27, 2013 for Xbox 360; December 11, 2013 for PlayStation Vita; and on August 29, 2013 for iOS.

The game also released on September 13, 2013 for Android; September 12, 2014 for Windows Phone; November 11, 2014 for PlayStation 4; November 14, 2014 for Xbox One; August 12, 2015 for MacOS and Linux; December 10, 2015 for Nintendo 3DS; June 16, 2016 for Wii U; and on June 27, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.