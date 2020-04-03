Rust Farming 2.0 Update Is Out, Farming System Revamp

A brand new update went live for Rust on PC (Steam). With Rust Farming 2.0 Update, the developers introduces an entire revamp of the current farming system included with various new items to help you in keeping your crops in impeccable condition as well as other improvements and fixes. Something else is that they also fixed a number of high profile DOS attack vulnerabilities.

Rust is an independent first-person survival game created by the authors of Garry’s Mod. The title challenges the player to get resources to survive and be able to manufacture items in the game, with very few starting objects. Players can get resources interacting with the stage or finding them by luck, and gradually build their elements until they expand their resources. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Rust Farming 2.0 Update.

Upgraded to Unity 2019.3.

Added Hose Tool item.

Added Fluid Switch & Pump item.

Added Fluid Splitter item.

Reworked plant growth systems.

Added plant resiliences.

Added potato plants.

Added potato consumable.

Added plant fiber item.

Added composter deployable.

Added fertilizer item.

Added horse dung item.

Horses now produce horse dung.

Added plant genetics in this Rust patch.

Cloning now transfers genetics.

Added plant crossbreeding.

Horses now trigger landmines.

Added new farming related vendors at bandit town and outpost.

Fixed a number of high profile DOS attack vulnerabilities.

Fixed drive select button in workshop save UI not working.

Fixed water mesh in water bucket appearing distorted.

Fixed being able to mount ladders through windows.

Fixed large water catcher placement on terrain.

Fixed large floor spikes placement on terrain.

Fixed Windmill vane culling in this Rust patch.

Optimized navmesh generation at server startup (now at least 4x faster).

Added additional DOS attack preventative measures.

Added liquid sockets for hoses on Large Water Catcher, Small Water Catcher and Water Barrel.

Keylocks stackable to 10.

Water purifier processes water twice as fast.

Water purifier stores twice as much water.

Moved airfield CCTV camera so it’s not overlooking recycler.

Planters are now stackable.

Here you will find the complete list of all Rust Farming 2.0 Update patch notes. I remind you that Facepunch Studios’ Rust released on February 8, 2018 for macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.