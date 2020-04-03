Resident Evil 3 Remake Secret Weapons Guide

You can make use of various weapons to slaughter Zombies in Resident Evil 3 Remake. In addition to your regular weapons, there are also special Resident Evil 3 Remake Secret Weapons that you can acquire.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Secret Weapons

To get these secret weapons in RE3 Remake, you have to finish the story first and unlock the points shop. After the Resident Evil 3 Remake points shop is available, you can purchase them from the points shop if you have enough points.

You can earn points by completing challenges in Records. Below are all the secret weapons in RE3 Remake.

Hot Dogger

This is a knife that you can superheat to make it combust. It can be purchased for 7200 P.

Samurai Edge

This 9mm handgun has a 15-shot capacity. The weapon comes with great aiming and firepower. It can be purchased for 5600 P.

MUP Pistol (Infinite Ammo)

This 9mm handgun comes with a 16-shot capacity. It has amazing accuracy and can be purchased for 8000 P after clearing the game.

Rai-Den (Infinite Ammo)

This energy weapon is able to target enemy weak points with great accuracy. It can be purchased for 12000 P after clearing the game.

CQBR Assault Rifle (Infinite Ammo)

This 5.56x45mm assault rifle is great for combat where you must keep moving due to its short lengths. It can be purchased for 28400 P after clearing the game.

Rocket Launcher (Infinite Ammo)

This 84mm rocket launcher has zero recoil. The projectile itself does maximum damage to its target before the explosion happens. It can be purchased for 62400 P after clearing the game