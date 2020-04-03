Resident Evil 3 Remake Crashes, Stuttering, Corrupt Disc Error, HDR Error Fix

Resident Evil 3 Remake is now out, however, the release doesn’t come without problems like crashes, corrupt disc error, and controller bug on PC. If you are experiencing any kind of technical issue with the game, check out this guide for possible fixes.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Crashes, Corrupt Disc Error, And Fixes

Let’s take a look at various errors and bugs that players are experiencing in the Resident Evil 3 Remake, and how to get rid of them easily.

Corrupt Disc Error

While installing the game, many players receive the “Corrupt Disc” error. You can fix this error by deleting the corrupted files in the log.

Open the Steam/logs/content_log and scroll down to the “failed to write” error. It will list the file name and path of the issue. Simply follow the path to delete the corrupted file, and then download and install the game again.

HDR Error

PC players report a washed-up, whiteish image with higher brightness when playing the game with HDR on. This glitch was also found in the RE2 remake. The solution is to either not play the game in HDR or use the game’s reshade settings to adjust the brightness and contrast.

Fatal Application Exit

Players are also getting the “fatal application exit” error while playing the game. Generally, this issue is caused when your GPU is overclocked. So try to avoid GPU overclocking to fix this error.

If you’ve not overclocked your GPU then it’s likely that your GPU is can’t handle the load. In such a case, you should better lock your FPS to reduce the load on the GPU. Hopefully, that’ll resolve your problem.

Game Not Launching

For some people, the game closes after a few seconds of being launched. Players are randomly teleported to Windows desktop without any error message.

To fix the issue, open “re3_config.ini” and disable “UseOptimizeShader”. You will also need to change your API from Direct X 12 to 11.

Game Crashes

If your game keeps on crashing, then check your graphics card driver and make sure it’s updated. Next, you should try to verify the integrity of your game files as this process will download and repair any corrupted game files causing the issue.

Make sure you’re playing the game on the latest Windows 10 build to avoid any conflict with the game. If the problem persists, uninstall Resident Evil 3 Remake, then reinstall to fix the problem.

Stutters, Lag, and other Performance Issues

Some players have reported random lag and stutters during the gameplay. Most of the time the game runs smoothly but there is the occasional dip in performance for PC gamers.

First of all, make sure you at least have minimum system requirements to run the game:

OS : WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required) Processor : Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM

: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2GB Video RAM DirectX: Version 11

To resolve the stutters and lag, make sure that you have the latest Nvidia or AMD graphics drivers installed. Also, make sure to close any unnecessary background applications.

For laptop users, make sure that the game is running on your dedicated graphics card. To ensure this, go to the Nvidia control panel or its AMD counterpart and set the game to “High Performance”.

Resolution Problem

In some instances, the game screen goes black and players are unable to enter the game settings. Changing the resolution of the game fixes the issue. However, in-game settings sometimes don’t implement the resolution change.

To fix this, the next time this black screen occurs, press CTRL+ALT+Enter which will bring you back to game settings. There you can change the resolution to your liking and save.

Micro stuttering issues

Some players are experiencing micro stutters during gameplay. These are different from the usual lag and stuttering as it keeps occurring on some PCs.

To fix the issue run the game on Windows 10 instead of Windows 7. The game doesn’t seem to be fully optimized for the Windows 7 platform.

For many players, their GPU’s VRAM could be causing micro stutters. If your graphics card has a total VRAM of 4GB, make sure to turn the settings down to avoid this issue.

Controller bug on PC

Players using a controller on PC may come across a bug which forcefully makes Jill shoot her weapon. This is the same with her knife as you randomly attack during gameplay. We would recommend using a mouse and keyboard to play the game to fix this issue.

Hopefully, these fixes enable you to play the game without any issues.