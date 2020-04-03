Resident Evil 3 Remake Charlie Dolls Locations ‘Goodbye Charlie’ Guide

If you have played Resident Evil 2 Remake then you know about Mr. Raccoon figurines placed all over the map. Resident Evil 3 Remake follows the trend with Charlie Dolls, 20 of them to be precise, spread out over Raccoon City. In this guide, we will give you all the Resident Evil 3 Remake Charlie Dolls Locations to earn the Goodbye Charlie achievement.

These RE3 Remake Charlie Dolls can be found during the main campaign and players have to track them and destroy them.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Charlie Dolls Locations

As mentioned before, there are 20 Charlie Dolls in Resident Evil 3, all of them are listed below in the order in which you can access and destroy them. Destroy them all to earn the Goodbye Charlie achievement in RE3 Remake

Charlie Doll 1

You will find the doll in Raccoon City, Redstone Street Station.

Just when Carlos saves you from Nemesis, turn around right there and when you are prompted to follow him upstairs then rather than doing that go to your right where two vending machines are and you will see the doll in between.

Charlie Doll 2

This one will be in Raccoon City, Downtown.

You will see a donut shop in the main downtown, called Moon’s Donuts. The doll will be behind the microwave that is on the shelf behind the counter on your left when you enter.

Charlie Doll 3

This one will also be in the Raccoon city downtown.

You will see an apartment building on the opposite side of the drugstore, go upstairs from outside and get in the room on left, then go straight and to another room on your left. This will be a safe room and the doll will be on the top shelf in the room.

Charlie Doll 4

You will find it in Raccoon City, Subway Office.

This one is simple as you just need to get in the subway office and the doll will be under the main table of the office.

Charlie Doll 5

Again, this one will be in Raccoon City, Downtown.

In the main downtown, you will see a toy uncle superstore, get inside, for which you will have to pick the lock. The doll will be on the shelf to your right, simple.

Charlie Doll 6

For this one, you will have to go to the Subway Power substation, Control Room.

From the office there will be a door that will lead you to the substation, the doll will be on the opposite side of the door, on top of a cupboard next to the wall.

Charlie Doll 7

This one will be in the sewers.

Slide down the lower area of sewers of the Raccoon City and then go towards the lab. When you are in front of the next ladder, stop there and look on your left. There will be bars and the doll will be behind the bars.

Charlie Doll 8

This one will also be in sewers.

When you have the objective to find your way back out of the sewers you will have to put the battery in the door lock which will allow you to leave. When you cross the door you will see a long set of stairs, you need to turn around halfway and you will see the doll sitting on the ledge.

Charlie Doll 9

This one will be again in Raccoon City, Downtown.

When you are next to gunshop Kendo and open up the alleyway and walk into it, the first door that you walk through will get inside a house and the charlie doll will be right in front of you when you enter.

Charlie Doll 10

This one will be in the police station Raccoon City.

When you are close to the police station, then before you enter look to your left and you will find the charlie doll on the wall.

Charlie Doll 11

This one will be inside the police station, Safety Deposit Room.

When you get inside the safety deposit room, just look on top of the cabinet that is in the back left corner of the room and you will find the Charlie doll.

Charlie Doll 12

This one will be in the police station of the raccoon city.

When you gain control of Jill at the police station, in the corridor after the save room, you will then walk past the prison cells with zombies in them. The charlie doll will be in the back right cell on a bench, keep in mind that cells will be open with zombies in them.

Charlie Doll 13

This one will be in the subway tunnel of raccoon city.

When you are back on the ground level, just then you will find a charlie doll sitting on a green van. This one will be right before you cross that bridge to the clock tower.

Charlie Doll 14

This one will be in the Raccoon City Hospital>

Get to the main hospital of the raccoon city and walk past the main reception area, you will be in front of two alleyways, one to right one to left. Go to your right and just when you are close to a door you will see a hospital bed with a charlie doll on it.

Charlie Doll 15

This one will also be in the hospital.

When you have destroyed the previous doll in the ground level of the hospital head to the roof of the hospital, go to your right on the roof and you will pass through a door, the doll will right next to the door.

Charlie Doll 16

This one will be again in the hospital.

Just get to the sick room of the hospital and you will find the dill behind the door. The doll will be in the bin and the bin will be behind the door.

Charlie Doll 17

Again, you will find another doll in the hospital.

For this one when you get Jill’s control back, get to the nearest reception area and for that, you will have to pick the lock. When you are in the reception area, head down to the underground facility and when you get to the room with large elevator you will find the doll on the forklift truck that will be right in front of you.

Charlie Doll 18

This one will also be in the underground facility.

When you have the mission objective of obtaining three fuses, you will have to squeeze through a tight gap. You will find the doll on the shelf which is on your immediate right.

Charlie Doll 19

This Resident Evil 3 Remake Charlie Doll location will be in the underground facility, NEST 2.

Go to the second floor of the underground NEST 2 facility and you will find the doll right away on the balcony next to the Vaccine synthesis file.

Charlie Doll 20

This one will also be in the underground facility, NEST 2.

Right on the next floor when you have got the previous doll, from there go to Lab 1 and you will have the doll in the room behind the Lab.

These are all the doll locations in the Resident Evil 3 remake.