Platinum Games Will Soon Reveal Its Fifth Announcement

Platinum Games has found a great way to keep fans coming back to their official website lately. The studio has released three big announcements over the past weeks, with a fourth April Fools’ one a couple of days ago. Now, the fifth Platinum Games announcement is coming soon. What could it be? We have only one hint about it and it looks like a release date.

Doing a quick recap of what Platinum Games announced thus far, we find the reveal of The Wonderful 101: Remastered being the first one. The game will release on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and PC through Steam. The release date is May 19th for NA, May 22nd for EU and June 11 for Japan.

Moving on to the second announcement, we have a brand new studio title codenamed Project G.G. This title will be 100% a Platinum Games’ video game with everything being in the hands of the studio. Hideki Kamiya will be the lead Director, making it a prestigious project just by its announcement.

The third Platinum Games announcement is about a brand new office in Tokyo. This office will act as their first development hub. It will most certainly work on project G.G amongst other projects.

Sadly, the fourth announcement which was released a couple of days ago was a fake one. It was basically a trailer as a collaboration with the Hamster Corporation, hinting to the two of them working on a new Sol Cresta game. The developer was quick to dismiss the news, resulting in a bunch of dislikes and negative comments on the Youtube trailer but we can all appreciate the effort.

That takes us to the last announcement and it looks like a serious one. The header of the website has a distinct codename for each announcement and the last one’s is XX.XX.2020. This looks a lot like a placeholder for a release date.

If we could place a bet on it, we’d say that Platinum will finally announce the release date for Bayonetta 3. Given the fact that the game is in development for at least two years now, it would be close to its end if not done already. Platinum has been secretive about the project so far. It wouldn’t surprise us if they planned this whole announcement game just for this.

Let’s hold our horses though. We could be looking at a new project right there or the release date for Nier Replicant, an upgraded version of the original Nier. Whatever it might be, it’s worth giving a refresh or two on Platinum Games’ website over the next days in case you’re one of the first to see what their teams are working on.