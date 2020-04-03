Path of Exile Update 1.44 (3.10.1C) Released, Delirium Improvements

A brand new patch released for Path of Exile on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Path of Exile Update 1.44 (3.10.1C), the devs made various console specific fixes, general improvements, and most importantly more Delirium improvements. As of now, arrows can no longer stick in walls in Simulacrum areas and they reduced the volume of Vengeful Skyfire’s meteor impact sound effects.

Path of Exile is a free action and role-playing game that follows the “free to play” model to offer us a Diablo-like experience in which we must choose between a character class and then make it evolve wherever we want, while facing hordes of enemies in the dungeons of the game. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Path of Exile Update 1.44 (3.10.1C).

Active Legion encounters now cause Delirium mist to pause its movement during both the Frozen phase and the Combat phase (previously was just the Frozen phase).

Active Blight encounters now cause Delirium mist to pause its movement while you are within a large radius of Blight Portals, rather than the Ichor Pump. This is because Blight Portals can sometimes spawn very far away!

Reduced the height of Delirium reward bars so that the top of the images is actually where you receive rewards.

Reduced the volume of Vengeful Skyfire’s meteor impact sound effects thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Reduced the value of “Auras from your Skills grant 0.2% of Life Regenerated per second to you and Allies” found on the Replenishing Presence notable to 0.1%.

The Purposeful Harbinger notable now grants “Aura Buffs from Skills have 10% increased Effect on you for each Herald affecting you”.

All sources of “x% increased Effect of Auras on you” now instead grant “x% increased Effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills on you”.

The Large Cluster Jewel which grants 12% increased Damage with Bows now also grants 12% increased Damage Over Time with Bow Skills.

The split-versions of Sporeplume can no longer be affected by Delirium modifiers thanks to this Path of Exile patch.

Arrows can no longer stick in walls in Simulacrum areas.

Fixed a bug where Simulacrum Splinters dropped immediately following an Incursion encounter, rather than being accumulated and then dropped in stacks at the conclusion of a Delirium encounter.

Fixed a bug where monsters that were killed while submerged (below the ground) couldn’t drop Simulacrum Splinters.

Fixed a bug where placing a Map and a Simulacrum into a Map Device and then activating the Map Device would consume both items, rather than display an error.

The download and install size on the PS4 is 872 MB, but the size may differ depending on the platform. Are you eager to see more deets regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of Path of Exile Update 1.44 (3.10.1C) patch notes. I remind you that Grinding Gear Games’ Path of Exile was on sale since Oct 23, 2013 for PC, August 2017 for Xbox One, and March 2019 for PS4.