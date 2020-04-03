Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.4 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new update went live for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord on PC (Steam). With Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.4, the developers made various fixes to different crashes, performance optimizations, battles and sieges, combat AI, clan and party, Kingdoms and Diplomacy, crafting, and other fixes. They also fixed a rare bug that caused clients to crash in multiplayer when a specific combat network message is received in the wrong order.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.4.

Rare exception during siege fixed.

Fixed a crash that occurred while traveling on the campaign map.

Fixed a crash that happened after closing the banner editor.

Fixed a crash related to a villager opening a dialog right after an enemy lord encounters the player during a raid village action.

Fixed a crash while moving troops in the party screen thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed a crash while exiting the campaign map in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a crash while dragging 0 item count tuples in inventory.

Fixed a bug which caused a crash when breaking into an allied settlement under a siege.

Fixed a crash concerning battle log entries when talking to a winning faction’s non-hero character if the player was on the defeated side

Fixed a crash that occurred just before the fight with the hideout boss after the hideout has been cleaned up.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a player vs NPC board game is over.

Fixed a crash which occurred when attacking a settlement after being interrupted by a party in the siege preparation stage.

Fixed a crash related to targeting routing mounted agents thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Fixed a crash that occurred when loading the game after successfully collecting weapons as the gang leader requested in the Gang Leader Needs Weapon quest in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed a rare crash that happens in character creation when choosing an option.

Fixed a rare crash that happens when caravan payments are processed.

Fixed a rare bug that caused clients to crash in multiplayer when a specific combat network message is received in the wrong order.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.4 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.