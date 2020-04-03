Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.3 Is Out, Corrupted Save Files Fix

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s latest Mount & Blade installment has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.3 is a very small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers fixed an important and critical issue that somehow corrupted save files after a certain number of saves.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find the complete list of Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.3 patch notes.

Native: e1.0.0

e1.0.0 SandboxCore: e1.0.3

e1.0.3 Sandbox: e1.0.3

e1.0.3 Storymode: e1.0.3

e1.0.3 CustomBattle: e1.0.3

e1.0.3 Fixed: Fixed a critical issue that corrupted save files after a certain number of saves.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.2, the developers again, like the previous patch, made various crash and bug fixes to improve the overall playability of the game. They also decreased ransoming prisoners’ roguery skill gain by 40%, and fixed launcher not being visible for some users.

I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.