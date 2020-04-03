MLB The Show 20 Update 1.07 Released, Minor Improvements

SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s MLB The Show 20 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will find that with MLB The Show 20 Update 1.07, the developers only made two minor improvements. As of now, the player marker (circle) will no longer display under a player when the “Fielding Decisions” are set to AUTO.

This installment of MLB is a baseballers dream come true. The devs presented the video game with this phrase, betting on new forms of play, greater customization and much more exciting ways to get overall rewards. This game allows users to create their own baseball legacy in a comprehensive experience and manage the team of their dreams to cope with intense online competition. Below you will find the complete list of MLB The Show 20 Update 1.07 patch notes.

The Baserunning Diamond and Lead Runner Window will now display correctly, when the “Baserunning Decisions” or “Fielding Decision” options are set to “AUTO”.

The player marker (circle) will no longer display under a player when the “Fielding Decisions” are set to AUTO.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. MLB The Show 20 Update 1.06 has a quite a few in-game, UI, and miscellaneous fixes. The devs fixed an issue where a few Legends had the incorrect head, after loading up a year-to-year save from MLB The Show 19; and they fixed an issue that was making the crowd drop out completely for small amounts of time.

I remind you that SIE San Diego Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s MLB The Show 20 released on March 17, 2020 exclusively for PlayStation 4.