The Lightning Hawk Magnum by far is one of the most impressive weapons in Resident Evil 3. It shoots high bore bullets which are ideal for defeating the stronger enemies in the game. In this guide, we will tell you How to Get Magnum in Resident Evil 3 Remake.

How to Get the Magnum in Resident Evil 3 Remake

The Magnum is quite easy to miss in RE3 Remake. On the off chance that you leave the region wherein it’s situated before you’ve understood your mix-up, your chance to unlock it will be gone.

You can do one thing either need to reload a save or simply go on without it. You can find Magnum in the hospital Courtyard in a weapon case.

Now the question is how you can get it, you’ll be sure that you’ve seen the whole hospital and found no real way to get that thing that is noticeable on the opposite side of the courtyard.

The game starts when you wake up as Jill in the hospital and the objective of the game changes to “Leave the Hospital”. Now you have to leave the hospital before the rocket strike descends on Raccoon City and on your way out, you can get the Magnum.

Go underneath the collapsed passage

Work your way through the treatment rooms to the outdoor corridor. You’ll see a huge heap of seats, beds, and cabinets which are blocking your way forward. Go there and crawl through it to get to the other side of the corridor.

Utilize the yellow ropes to move down to 1F

On the opposite side of the rubble is a machine with brightly colored beverages inside. To your prompt left is a yellow rope hanging over an edge offering a course down to the lower level. Move down this rope to arrive at level 1F and the open-air garden area.

Open the Weapon Case

You will see a weapon case on the left side that has been left on the floor. Open the case to get Lightning Hawk Magnum.