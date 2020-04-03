Just like all the other resources in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Influence too, is a resource, but a very rare and valuable one. This is because Influence is based on your progression in Bannerlord’s campaign. In this guide, we will show you How to Get Influence in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Influence can be taken as a currency as it can be spent like money can. However, the current use for Influence happens to be creating an army as a leader, which may even end up disbanding if you lose Influence.

How to Get Influence in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

To get influence, one needs a kingdom of their own. Obtaining a kingdom takes a long while. Once you’ve found the Nobles or bring together the pieces of the Dragon Banner and have completed the main parts of the game’s campaign, you will be able to have a kingdom of your own.

After you have a kingdom of your own, you can have the influence that you desire. A lot of activities that you do in the game will get you influence. Putting down big groups of looters and bandits, or even some quests will get you Influence upon completion.

The amount of Influence that you gain really depends on the size of the armies or groups that you fight. If you face an army of over 400 or 500 people, you can get a lot of Influence.

So, gaining Influence works in the same way as gaining Renown does, winning battles.

Owning a bigger property allows you to have influence as well. So, if you’re to stay with a faction for long, they might end up giving you spare land, and in that way, you will be able to claim your fair share of Influence.

Joining armies is also said to get you influence, while the amount of influence that you get will be based on the number of troops/units that are provided.

There’s a negative to this very resource and that’s the fact that it doesn’t just stop at zero but goes into the negative numbers as well!

You can end up with negative Influence in hundreds if you wage a war at some random village even. This is why you’ll need to save the profile so that you can load it up if you end up having irrecoverable Influence.

If the Influence goes down below a couple of hundreds, you will need to do a lot of bandit or looter killing before you can pump those numbers up to the positive grid again.