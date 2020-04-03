When playing Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord, you will have to do some smithing. Charcoal is a vital component for smithing but it is very difficult to obtain. In this guide, we will show you how to get charcoal in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

You will need to perform certain tasks to get Charcoal in Bannerlord which can prove a bit troublesome. Luckily we’ve prepared this handy guide that will explain how to get Charcoal in Mount and Blade 2.

How to Get Charcoal in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Visit the town trader and then click the Misc. tab when interacting with them. Purchase Hardwood in large quantities and then return to the smithy to refine the Hardwood for charcoal.

Every two hardwood refined will provide you with one Charcoal. You can smith until you run out of stamina.

After this, you should head to the smelting tab and you will find a complete list of all weapons and equipment in your inventory that can be smelted. Some of these items can actually provide you with more Hardwood when smelted down.

Go for smelting items that will provide you with more Hardwood to keep a supply incoming so that you can get more Charcoal. This will keep you going as you increase your Smithing level while saving up on money.

Whenever you run out of stamina while making charcoal, you will have to wait some time before you can use the smithy again to make more charcoal. This is the best time to make a supply run and get more hardwood or acquire some useless weapons that can be smelted down to get more Hardwood.

Basically the key to keeping your Smithing going is to have as much charcoal as possible at hand which means you need a huge supply of Hardwood. Initially, this might be difficult to acquire, unless you have a lot of money to spare to purchase Hardwood in big quantities.