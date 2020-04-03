Here’s This Week’s Destiny 2 Xur Location, Weapons, Armor

It’s another weekend and so the time has once again come for the Destiny 2 Xur location. Guardians can seek the tentacle-faced Emissary of the Nine out each weekend and spend Legendary Shards to buy a rotating stock of Exotic-tier weapons and armor, and we have knowledge of what he has.

To start off with, the location. This week, Xur can be found on Io, specifically at the Giant’s Scar location in the Echo Basin. For his gear, he has Hard Light, Orpheus Rig, Stronghold, and Contraverse Hold, which means a weapon and three pieces of armor, one for each class. He also comes with Three of Coins for sale.

If you decided you wanted to go to this week’s Destiny 2 Xur location, you’ll be in luck if you don’t have Hard Light already. The gun is an Auto Rifle based on energy, and has the ability to transition between the three different types of energy, Void, Solar, and Arc. This makes it ideal for taking down shields.

If you’re a Hunter and are looking for a good piece of armor, Orpheus Rig might be good for you if you run the Nightstalker subclass. The leg armor gives you back ability energy for every enemy you tether with Deadfall, and also gives your Moebius Quiver ability more shots.

The Titan piece of armor, Stronghold, is however significantly less useful unless you have a Sword. The gauntlets augment this, maxing out your sword’s block stats and also healing you every time a bullet hits you immediately after guarding.

The last piece of armor is Contraverse Hold, a Warlock gauntlet. These gauntlets are more grenade-oriented, giving you greater damage resistance when charging up a grenade with Chaos Accelerant, Feed the Void, or Handheld Supernova. Grenades will also return a random amount of grenade energy when they hit someone.

If any of these pieces strike your fancy for this week, you can get to the Destiny 2 Xur location that we mentioned above sometime this weekend. Xur leaves at the weekly reset, so you don’t have much time to get it, or earn the Legendary Shards if you’re short on those.