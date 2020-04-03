GWENT Update 6.1 Is Live, 6 New Leader Abilities

CD Projekt RED’s GWENT has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. You will find that with GWENT Update 6.1, the developers added 6 six new leader abilities (one per faction) to the game, new audio-visuals when shield and poison status is applied, they have also improved card Tooltip (dynamic values for Hoard/Tribute), and much more.

GWENT is a free collectible card game based on the universe of The Witcher and Geralt de Rivia. In this game you have different factions at your disposal and face other players or artificial intelligence, using the aforementioned cards, with rules focused on strategy and tactics. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding GWENT Update 6.1.

From now on the most progressed daily quest will be expanded by default on mobile Welcome Screen.

Numerous bug fixes for Ornament Selection.

Spare cards will now be milled after entering Deck Builder. Cards that can be transmuted won’t be milled.

Coinflip: inviting player will always go first in friend matches.

Leader ability can now be activated by drag and drop or double tap thanks to this GWENT patch.

Your deck and the graveyard can now be opened by tap and hold or double tap.

Android: vibration is toned-down and set to off by default.

Android: the game will now allow downloading missing files over cellular connection.

Six new leader abilities added to the game – one per faction (details below).

New audio-visuals when shield and poison status is applied.

Card Tooltip have been improved – dynamic values for Hoard/Tribute.

Social media channels are now available in the Main Menu.

New Keyword: initiative – trigger ability if using this card is the first action during your turn thanks to this GWENT patch.

Geralt: Igni ability changed to:

Deploy, Initiative: destroy the highest power unit(s) on an enemy row with a total of 20 or more power. Geralt: Igni provision changed from 11 to 10.

Scorch ability changed to: destroy the highest power unit. Initiative: destroy all highest power units instead. Scorch provision changed from 13 to 12.

Here you will find the complete list of GWENT Update 6.1 patch notes. I remind you that CD Projekt RED’s GWENT released on October 23, 2018 for Microsoft Windows; December 4, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; October 29, 2019 for iOS; and on March 24, 2020 for Android.