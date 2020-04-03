Ghost of Tsushima Could Also Get Delayed

Yesterday, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the delay of two of their major upcoming titles. The Last of Us 2 and Iron Man VR are now facing a release later this year. Due to the recent news, fans are already worrying that Ghost of Tsushima might be delayed. Is this a real concern or will the publisher manage to push through with its release?

Given the current global situation after the COVID-19 outbreak, it became clear that the video game market would also be affected. This affection will be both in positive and negative ways. A variety of games are seeing an increase in their player base since more and more gamers are staying at home. Digital video game sales are also blooming right now.

However, the situation will prove difficult for major titles that base their sales off of retail editions. Shipping and store sales will suffer in the following months. This will make games like The Last of Us 2 that offer collector’s editions and special loot, difficult to contribute. Sony’s decision to postpone its release along with that of Iron Man VR is understandable on that end.

In the case of Ghost of Tsushima, a delay is possible but not confirmed. Sony explains on a post on the Playstation Twitter account that they have no plans on more delays on their upcoming titles. This won’t mean that the “tables won’t turn” in a month. With an official release on June 26th, Sucker Punch’s upcoming action game might also suffer from late shipping. Limited stock will also be an issue since mass shippers will face delays too.

The game’s marketing campaign started two years ago, making it a huge advertising card in Sony’s hands. It would be unfortunate if the game doesn’t get the attention it deserves. On the other hand, the publisher might see its release as a reason to boost digital sales. Whatever the case, if the current situation persists, we might see its retail editions and most significantly its incredible Collector’s Edition see a decrease in their sales or even an increase in their price at the hands of third-party sellers.

Since we still don’t know how the situation will be in June, it’s early to say if Ghost of Tsushima will be delayed. However, we might already face the possibility of us grabbing the game digitally or have to go through a long waiting period for shipping.

For the time being, Ghost of Tsushima is set to release on June 26th, exclusively on Playstation 4.