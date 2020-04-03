Dota 2 04/02/2020 Update Is Live, Minor Bug Fixes

A brand new patch released for Dota 2 on PC (Steam). With Dota 2 04/02/2020 Update, you will notice that this is quite a small patch, and there is only two confirmed patch notes in regards with bug fixes. Something that stands out in this patch is that the developers fixed an exploit which duplicated neutral items, and they fixed Primal Split immolation dealing too much damage in the game.

Ice Frog and Valve joined forces to create the second installment of Dota. Keeping the more than one hundred heroes of the original adventure, the game takes a turn betting on the Source engine. This is a free to play game where real-time strategy and fantasy stands out as the essential ingredients. Below you will find the complete list of Dota 2 04/02/2020 Update patch notes.

Fixed an exploit which duplicated neutral items.

Fixed Primal Split immolation dealing too much damage.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Dota 2 Update 7.24b (ClientVersion 4010) has a few improvements and adjustments to some items and heroes. Something that stands out in this patch is that the bracer’s magic resistance is reduced from 5% to 4% and Lifestealer’s Base attack speed is reduced from 140 to 130.

In Dota 2 Update 7.24b Timbersaw’s Reactive Armor bonus armor per stack is also reduced from 1/1.1/1.2/1.3 to 0.9/1/1.1/1.2; Tiny’s grow armor is reduced from 10/18/26 to 10/16/22 and toss cast range is reduced from 1000/1100/1200/1300 to 850/1000/1150/1300; Void Spirit’s movement speed is reduced from 305 to 300; and various other adjustments you will find in this game.

I remind you that Ice Frog and Valve’s Dota 2 released on July 9, 2013 for PC.