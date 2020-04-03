Assassin’s Creed Creator Explains Why Ezio Is So Popular

Patrice Désilets was the creative director of the first three Assassin’s Creed installments and the reason the critically acclaimed franchise was birthed. Hence, fair to say, when it comes to giving an analysis of any of the in-game characters, no one is more qualified than the father of the franchise.

Speaking with the Official Xbox Magazine for the latest issue, Désilets was asked why Ezio has become so popular with gaming communities. His response? Both Eezio and the player are connected with a sense of belonging where the player keeps relating to Ezio and eventually learns to become one.

The main reason I think people got really attached to him is because the character and the player are linked by the same sense of progression. At the beginning of Assassin’s Creed 2, Ezio is not an Assassin, and throughout your journey and throughout his adventure, you both learn to become one, so the player is really relating to the character. The [player] and Ezio are on the same wavelength.

Désilets also pointed out another couple of reasons why Ezio has become such a popular character. Firstly, the humor from Assassin’s Creed 2 was a “bonus” in helping the player and Ezio bond. Secondly, Ezio “is a bit of a cliché” and why players get to relate to the character rather quickly.

One reason is that Ezio is a bit of a cliché of the Italian golden boy. People can relate to this guy; they think they know Ezio from the start. They get the fantasy really quickly. I think the other reason is because we don’t take ourselves seriously all the time. There’s humour inside Assassin’s Creed II, which I think helped people to relate with Ezio. I think that was a cool bonus. That title was also the second game, so we could use the technology to better recreate moments of emotion.

Désilets left Ubisoft in 2010 in search for more creative independence. The franchise has since then milled multiple installments over the years. Surprisingly, though, Désilets has no opinion of how the Assassin’s Creed brand has progressed after his departure. The reason being that he never really played any of the installments after Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood.

Speaking of which, Ubisoft should be announcing a new Assassin’s Creed game in the coming months. There have already been several rumors about where the new installment will take place.