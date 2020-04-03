How Good Is This Sony PlayStation 5 Retail Box Concept Design?

We saw the Xbox Series X overall design at The Game Awards 2019. However, we haven’t seen Sony’s PlayStation 5 in real. But that hasn’t stopped the speculations and now we have a great looking PlayStation 5 concept design that could very well be close to reality.

Earlier we were able to get our hands on the PlayStation 5 specifications. So far we have seen Microsoft hype up information regarding the new Xbox Series X. We do know that the Series X does have a slight edge over the Sony PS5. Though this does not give the Xbox Series X the victory just like that.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put many things on hold for both the companies and the public. There was excitement in the air for the E3 2020 where more details on Xbox Series X were gonna reveal. Sadly E3 also became a victim of cancellation thanks to the pandemic. Earlier this month, however, we saw a 52-minute live stream from Sony where the lead architect Mark Cerny shared information on the design philosophy and technical specifications.

The presentation was originally going to screen at GDC before it’s cancelation. After the long wait, all we got was specifications on the PS5. Therefore, the website Lets Go Digital decided to reveal a PS5 retail box concept design of their own.

This was designed by Giuseppe Spinelli, an Italian designer aka Snoreyn. The Italian designer completed the design a month ago and uploaded it to his YouTube channel. The video raised an impressive 6.3 million views and overwhelming reactions. The retail box concept design gives a very original PlayStation feel with the button symbols gloss overlay covering the front.

There is also a picture of a different console design in comparison to what we saw in the dev kit. It also features a new PS5 controller design. A full animated video of the controller is available on the Snoreyn’s YouTube channel.

It is not clear as to when the PlayStation 5’s actual design will be out due to the cancellation of events like E3 2020 and GDC. However, if the new Sony PlayStation 5 is anywhere near to Snoreyn’s made, fans at least have something to look forward to.

While COVID-19 is still a threat, the PS5 release date will not be affected by it. We will see the Sony PS5 come out in the Holiday Season 2020.