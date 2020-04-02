Xbox Series X Price Has Been Set, But Could Be Altered To Compete With Sony: Spencer

Microsoft will be adhering to a flexible pricing policy for Xbox Series X in order to get an advantageous jump on the competition.

Speaking with IGN in a recent podcast, Phil Spencer, head of the Xbox brand, revealed that internally, Microsoft has already set a price tag on the upcoming next-generation console. However, the marketing division of Microsoft is all set to alter that price tag in order to compete with Sony. Hence, the reason Xbox Series X remains without any official pricing details for the time being.

In other words, Microsoft will be waiting for Sony to make the first move by announcing how much PlayStation 5 will cost at launch. Should there be a noticeable gap or an opportunity to exploit, Microsoft will possibly cut down Xbox Series X to be either cheaper or the same price as the competition.

Spencer clearly implied a goal to have both next-generation consoles set at the same price tags so that consumers can make constant hardware and software comparisons, leaving out the cost factor in the cold.

You have to set a price target at the beginning for yourselves. And then you kind of roll in as you see the competition come in and start to go to market planning. I feel good about the price that we’re going to be able to get to. I feel good about the price and the performance capabilities that we have with Xbox Series X. I feel incredibly strong about the overall package. We’re definitely going to be continuing to keep our eyes wide open as we go towards launch, looking at what the competition is doing, but you know, we have a plan and we feel very solid about our plan. We think it’s a winning plan. I believe we have a plan that can win, we’ve got to go execute. But I feel really good about the plan that we put together.

What Microsoft is going for is something that Sony famously did back in 2013 by undercutting Xbox One with a cheaper PlayStation 4. Many still believe that it was a calculated move from Sony and which caught Microsoft by surprise. Spencer, based on his statements from last night, clearly has no intention to see history repeat itself. Microsoft will be the one to play the waiting game this time.

Spencer also pointed out that the supply chains in China are slowly returning, as indicated recently by the mainstream news. Microsoft is also receiving regular reports from “factories and stuff” to indicate that everything is going according to plan. Hence, fans of the Xbox brand will be happy to know that despite the coronavirus outbreak, and a redacted Thanksgiving deadline, the company is sticking the holiday 2020 timeline for Xbox Series X.