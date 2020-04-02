Sea Of Thieves Surfaces On Steam With Cross-Play

Sea of Thieves has just received an official listing on Steam without any prior notifications or updates, nearly two years after its original release.

The pirate-themed action-adventure offering from Rare will boast pretty much every feature that a Steam game should have. That includes support for cross-play multiplayer, controllers, and the ever famous, Steam achievements. However, Sea of Thieves on Steam will require players to either link their Steam accounts with Xbox Live or log in through their Xbox Live accounts.

“Sea of Thieves has always been about incredible pirate adventures where you never know who or what is just over the horizon,” said studio head Craig Duncan. “We’re genuinely thrilled to bring Sea of Thieves to Steam, and look forward to welcoming the Steam community to our game so we can share a grog and a shanty together and hear the tales of their adventures!”

Sea of Thieves has always been available on PC except that the game had to be purchased through either the Microsoft Store or Xbox Play Anywhere initiative. Releasing on Steam will likely help the player-base grow further for a more crowded pirate experience. Earlier in January, Rare announced that the game to have crossed more than 10 million players worldwide, albeit without clarifying if the number was active players only or not.

Sea of Thieves remains without a release date for now but those interested can add the game to their Steam wishlists. An announcement will be made soon that carries more information, presumably including the release date as well.

Xbox Game Studios has been bringing a lot of its games over to Steam in the past months. Most recent additions include Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Microsoft has nearly two dozen games on Steam right now, a strategy that the company has been pushing as opposed to a locked ecosystem.