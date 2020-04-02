Samurai Shodown Update 1.71 Released, Button Preview Function

SNK Corporation and Athlon Games’ Samurai Shodown have received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You will find that with Samurai Shodown Update 1.71, the developers made a few important general bug fixes, some functionality improvements, and character balance adjustments. Take note that they also added the Button Preview function.

Samurai Shodown is the latest installment of the popular SNK fighting video game saga that began in 1993 and is one of the most important genre myths. Set in Feudal Japan, the game proposes a constant battle between ninjas and samurai in 3D and with a more complex and special technical section than ever, all without betraying the original concept of the classic video game. Below you will find the complete list of Samurai Shodown Update 1.71 patch notes.

Minor bugs fixed.

Playable DLC characters have been added.

Button Preview function has been added.

Character balance adjusted.

Functionality improvements along with bug fixes have been implemented.

A while ago, SNK Corporation and Athlon Games released another important patch for this game. You will find that Samurai Shodown Update 1.60 has fixed a few minor issues, features, and more. Something else that stands out in this patch is that they added a new DLC character called Mina Majikina; and they also resolved an issue with the Galford Machine Gun Dog.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently announced that Haohmaru, one of the most iconic and representative fighters of the Samurai Shodown saga, arrived in SoulCalibur 6 as a guest character on March 31, allowing you to unleash his most characteristic techniques.

I remind you that SNK Corporation and Athlon Games’ Samurai Shodown released on June 25, 2019 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; on November 19, 2019 for Google Stadia; and on February 25, 2020 for Nintendo Switch.