Ring of Elysium 04/02/2020 Update Is Live, Map And Bug Fixes

Aurora Studio and TCH Scarlet Limited’s Ring of Elysium has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Ring of Elysium 04/02/2020 Update is quite a small patch, as there are only three confirmed patch notes regarding map and bug fixes. The developers planted Vera-related lore on Europa Island and fixed an issue that caused exceeded client VRAM usage under certain circumstances.

Ring of Elysium is a multiplayer action video game for PC framed in the Battle Royale genre that has been popularized by the successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). This shooting game takes you to a large island where you will have to survive fighting up to 100 players. Below you will see the complete list of Ring of Elysium 04/02/2020 Update patch notes.

Dear Adventurers, welcome to the latest official patch notes for Ring of Elysium. Here are the full details! Thanks for playing, ROE DEV Team.

Map: Planted Vera-related lore on Europa Island, can you be the first to find out Vera’s secrets?

Planted Vera-related lore on Europa Island, can you be the first to find out Vera’s secrets? Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue that caused exceeded client VRAM usage under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue that caused exceeded client VRAM usage under certain circumstances. Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where the client occasionally stuttered when players respawn on TDM mode.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will see that with Ring of Elysium Team Deathmatch Update, the developers extended the available times by 4 hours on Saturday and Sundays; players can now invite friends to queue up for TDM; and pre-made teams will now be more likely to get matched against other.

Take note that Aurora Studio and TCH Scarlet Limited’s Ring of Elysium released on September 19, 2018 for PC.