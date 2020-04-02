Payday 2 Update 1.52 Released, Rendering Crash Fix

Overkill and 505 Games’ Payday 2 have received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will find that Payday 2 Update 1.52 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note, so do not get too eager for any new content, features, improvements, or other bug fixes. Take note that the developers fixed a rendering crash bug in the game engine.

After the success of the original, which puts you in the shoes of some robbers and forced you to collab with other players to get out of the different robberies, Overkill tried their luck again with a sequel, which is very continuous in its approach, it is also ambitious, varied, long, and fun. Below you will find the complete list of Payday 2 Update 1.52 patch notes.

Fixed a rendering crash bug in the game engine.

A while ago, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that Payday 2 Cartel Business Update is filled to the brim with loads of loot and goodies. Something that stands out in this patch is that there is heisting, guns, suits and much much more for you to explore in the game. There’s also action and tension waiting for you on CrimeNet.

Just after that, the developers also released a hotfix for the above mentioned major patch. You will find that Payday 2 Cartel Business Update Hotfix 2 is quite a small update, as there are only two confirmed patch notes. Something that stands out in this patch is that they addressed the recent issues with skins from the sputnik safe and a few annoying crash issues.

I remind you that Overkill Software and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.