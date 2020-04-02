Next-Gen Commandos Game Now In Active Development

The classic stealth-oriented Commandos franchise will be finally making a return in the near future with a brand new entry.

According to an official announcement made earlier today, Claymore Game Studios, the third internal division working under publisher Kalypso Media, has started production on a next-generation Commandos installment.

The developer is currently “busy fleshing out the foundations of the game” and seeking new candidates to come work for the Germany-based studio on the project. The only thing confirmed at present is that the new Commandos game will be powered by Unreal Engine 4 and will be targeting a release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Since actual development is yet to take off the ground, any further details will have to wait for at least another several months if not a year. Claymore Game Studios has not mentioned any release window either.

“I am very happy that the starting-phase of our new internal studio and the new Commandos is on time,” said Simon Hellwig, founder and CEO of Kalypso Media. “We are on track to deliver the best possible Commandos game and will put in all effort to create a great game experience for PC and next-gen consoles, worthy of the franchise’s heritage.”

Kalypso Media announced plans to resurrect the Commandos franchise back in 2018. The publisher started by remastering Commandos 2, which was released earlier in January to rather mixed reviews. The promise of a new installment was already made back then. That being said, a likelihood remains that another remastered installment could possibly arrive between now and whenever the new next-generation Commandos arrives.

The franchise made its debut with Commandos: Behind Enemy Lines back in 1998 and followed up with four installments before going on a hiatus. All of the first three delved in real-time tactics with an isometric camera and an extremely steep difficulty curve. The last one tried to change with a first-person perspective.

You take control of a group of elite soldiers operating behind enemy lines. Each soldier features unique abilities that have to be skillfully managed to accomplish goals of survival and escape.