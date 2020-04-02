Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.2 Is Out, Crash And Bug Fixes

TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has received a new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.2, the developers again, like the previous patch, made various crash and bug fixes to improve the overall playability of the game. They also decreased ransoming prisoners’ roguery skill gain by 40%.

This is the prequel to the Mount & Blade saga, the new action, role-playing, and diplomacy video game by TaleWorlds. This game aims to be the largest realistic fantasy medieval world ever designed on PC. With a new and more detailed three-dimensional graphic aspect and new game options, this second part will take us 200 years before the original and will tell us the story of the fall of the Calradian Empire from the first title. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.2.

Some of the crashes from older saves are fixed and these saves can be used again. (especially caused by fencing stolen goods & rival gang leader quests).

Enabled Steam cloud saves.

A bug that was preventing some players (especially Windows 7 users) from logging into the multiplayer lobby has been fixed. There may be further issues in this regard. We are investigating the matter.

Fixed a crash that occurred when entering a custom battle.

Various localisation fixes. Some texts are only in English due to lacking localisation tags. Now they can be updated by translators and will be added to the game soon thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch.

Some variable texts were not shown correctly. Some of them are fixed, more will be fixed in upcoming patches.

Some Turkish translation corrections and typo fixes.

Fixed an AI-related issue that crashed the game in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

Fixed an AI calculation error on aiming ranged weapons against mounted enemies.

Fixed launcher not being visible for some users.

Fixed errors and crashes after changing language in multiplayer.

Fixed encyclopedia faction “Part of” crash on creating player faction.

Hero crafting stamina is now saved. Loading does not restore stamina.

Localised text manager does not crash on invalid source file.

Fixed a crash that occurs in some towns when we try to take a walk.

Fixed a crash that occurs during a conversation with various characters.

Fixed a crash that occurred after activating the “Fencing Stolen Goods” quest.

Fixed a crash when creating a new hero thanks to this Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord patch. Mainly happened when opening a new campaign or having a baby.

Fixed a crash that occurred when “Headman Needs Grain” issue time out.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player clan gained renown while the player character is a prisoner.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a quest time out in Quest Manager in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

A crash caused by initiating peace barter with heroes that do not have parties has been fixed.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the player has created their own kingdom and the conspiracy progress quest starts.

Are you eager to see more details regarding this patch? Here you will find the complete list of all Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.0.2 patch notes. I remind you that TaleWorlds Entertainment’s Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord released as an early access title on March 30, 2020 for PC.