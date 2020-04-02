In Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, trading is an important aspect of the game for earning gold. There are many different factors involved in trading, like price differences of an item in different regions and so on. For you, we have a complete Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Trading guide with tips and strategies to become rich in no time.
Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Trading Tips
In the trading game, there are 3 main types of items. Each item may be produced in a village or town. The item categories are:
Loot/Equipment
This category includes items which are salvaged from wars on the battlefield. It includes items like weapons, armors etc.
Livestock
This category includes all animals and items that are produced from animals (wool, milk, butter etc.). This category also includes mount animals along with livestock animals. Livestock is important in that they have a couple different purposes and usually create related goods through their raising.
Goods
This category includes natural goods (eatables, minerals etc.) and manufactured goods. Manufactured goods require the natural resources to come in being.
Trading
In Mount and Blade 2, your aim will be to buy a certain item from a town where it is in an abundant amount and then sell it in such a town where there is shortage of that item. Natural goods will have the lowest price in the region from where they originate and where multiple towns and villages produce the same item in a region.
For your ease, the game will highlight prices in green that are cheap and highlight prices in red that are expensive.
You will want to visit the region where the price is green and then buy items in bulk. Then search for the region where you will get the max profit for your items.
Cheap Items in every region
In Mount and Blade 2, there are 8 different regions and each of them have different items that you’ll be able to get in cheap. We have listed them below.
Vlandians
- Hogs
- Wine
- Oil
Battanians
- Cattle
- Hogs
- Hardwood
- Iron ore
Sturgians
- Furs
- Linen
- Flax
Khuzait Khanate
- Livestock items
- Iron Ores
- Tools
Aserai
- Dates
- Grains
- Salt
- Horses
- Fish
- Oil (not always)
Empires: (Northern, Western, Southern)
- Horses
- Base Goods
- Manufactured Goods
Demanded Items in different regions
From the above list, you have got an idea of where to get the cheapest items. Now to earn max profits, you can see the list below for the most demanding items in the regions.
Vlandians
- Manufactured Goods
- War Horses
Battanians
- Manufactured Goods
- Jewelry
Sturgians
- Wine
- Dates
- Pottery
- Olives
Khuzait Khanate
- Salt
- Olives
- Wines
- Fur
- Silver ores
- Leather
Aserai
- Manufactured Items
- Hardwood
- Iron Ores
Empires: (Northern, Western, Southern)
- Food Items
- Base Goods
Profitable Trade Routes
There are a couple of trade routes which will prove very beneficial in profit margins. The trade route between western Calradia (Vlandians, Battanians, and Western Empire) and the Aserai is very profitable.
You can sell Aserai horses/desert horses for great bank, and western Calradia has many low-value goods that Aserai cannot produce like grapes, hardwood, wine, olives, furs, and hogs.
Another route that is profitable is between Eastern Aserai and the Empires. Buy furs in the north and sell them in the south for a huge profit.
Also buy cheap items that you find on your way to the Empire and then sell them there.
Follow these tips to maximize your trading profits:
- When selling an item in Mount and Blade 2, it will not tell you at what price you bought the item yourself. So, for your ease, when buying items, note down the price and location of the items so that while selling, you’ll know what profit you are making.
- After battles, in loot try to keep horses of the enemies and then sell them later on.
- Keep a lookout for villagers traveling to town to sell their items. You’ll have an option to buy the stuff of them for much cheaper which you can later on sell yourself for huge profit!