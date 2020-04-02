Mount and Blade 2 requires you to smelt and obtain resources for weapons, after which you can forge these weapons. In this Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Smithing guide we will go over the complete crafting system in Bannerlord and how to use the forge.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Smithing

Before you forge a weapon, you need to know some basics first. Firstly, there’s smithing which is the skill in the Endurance row that allows you to forge and smelt weapons. The higher your skill, the more high tiered weapons will you be able to wield. On a low tier level, you will be able to make hatchets whereas at a high tier you can make king level swords.

You can enter smithy in any city you want. All you have to do is open the menu and click on ‘Enter Smithy’. After you have performed a certain amount of actions in smithy, you would have to wait some time to start again.

So per day, you can do one action but if you don’t use it, you can store it. This means that just one trip to smithy is not enough to smelt a weapon. You cannot make it in one go.

Resources

There is a total of nine resources that you require for smithing. These resources include

Iron Ore

Crude Iron

Wrought Iron

Iron

Steel

Fine Steel

Thamskene Steel

Hardwood

Charcoal

You either buy these resources from the city or the town which produces cheap resources. You can also ransack them from a caravan or smelt weapon to their basic parts to acquire these resources. Hardwood and iron ore are easily available in major cities and further, the basic level in smithing can be gained.

Smelting

The right side of your screen shows the weapons that you can smelt. For example, there is a weapon that isn’t useless or isn’t high tiered, you can smelt it and bring it to its basic parts in order to get resources out of it. You do require one charcoal to smelt a weapon. Click on the weapon and then the ‘smelt’ option at the bottom of the screen.

As you smelt the weapons, you start to increase your level of smithing. Smelting any weapon which is above tier 1 gives you a part of a weapon which you can then use in smithing.

Forging

The forge tab in your Smith in Bannerlord is where the gear is crafted for you. Make sure you have all the items along with you otherwise your desired weapon will not be forged.

You can craft swords, daggers, javelin, or maces, whatever you like. When you are starting to make a weapon, you start by looking at the meter which is to the left of your screen. The meter basically shows how hard it is to make the weapon. This is where you look at your smithing level.

If the smithing level, on the right of the screen, is close to the difficulty level of the weapon or more than it, then you can actually make a good weapon.

But if the difficulty level is higher than the smithing level then you will still be able to create the weapon, although, you wouldn’t be able to create it as you desire.

The difficulty of each weapon is based on the following factors

Weapon Class

If we compare the classes of the weapon then it is easier to make axes and spears than to make swords.

Tier of Weapon’s Component

If we compare the tier components, it is actually easier to make tier 1 components, like a basic mallet head for a mace than to make a tier IV ornate macehead.

Size of the Weapon’s Component

If we compare the sizes of the components we choose then a small-sized axehead is far easier to make than a big sized as it increases the difficulty by 1-4 points.

Resources

Different weapons require different resources to craft. A simple ax would expend 2 wrought iron, 1 hardwood, and 1 charcoal.

When you are making weapons the right side of the forge allows you to look at the components that you have access to. If you want to filter them, you can use the tiers at the top of your screen. In order to obtain components, you either have to do smelting or you have to do forging.

Each tier of the component requires different resources. For example, if Tier 1 requires wrought iron and crude iron then Tier 2 might require wrought iron and iron.

The amount of components differentiates at every tier. As you reach tier 5, you may require crude iron, steel, and damascene steel to make one sword.

The bottom left of the screen shows the portrait of the character. Clicking on that gives you the option to change the companion who is crafting the weapon. After choosing that, just click smith and wait for the results.