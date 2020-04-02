So money making is going to be a big part of the new Mount & Blade II and you would most definitely want your hands on those Denars. So here we have a complete guide for you with Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord early game Money Making Tips. We have some passive sources of income early in the game explained for you.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord Early Game Money Making Tips

There are a few things that you can do that are available early in the game and will help you get big on money, here are those things.

Questing

In questing you have a couple of open quests at the beginning:

Find Someone’s Daughter: You can, as the name suggests, find a quest that says something like someone wants his daughter found and you can do that for them. Keep in mind that this is a rare quest, but once you are accepted for the quest you will have to travel to the nearby marked village and if no village is marked travel to any nearby village and you will get the hint.

Walk through the village and press left Alt and you will be able to locate the daughter, which is usually a little away from the village but you get the idea. In reward you will get 1.6k Denar but only if you kill the man who is with the daughter or convince the daughter to come with you.

Deliver a Herd to Town: Another quest which is more common than finding someone’s daughter is delivering someone’s herd to the town. In this quest, all you have to do is take a few of the wandering animals and deliver at least 50% of them back.

For this travel to the marked place and get all the animals, now in order to get the maximum of denars from this quest what you can do is sell half of the animals and then turn the rest in.

This way you will get the full amount of quest plus the selling amount. In total, you will get about 1.5k denars by completing one quest.

Trading

Well, trading may seem boring at the start and might take you some time to get used to and set up things but all you need to is around 15 to 20 men and some mules to get things in place and started, they will help you transport more and more weight and when you get your first skill in trading you will then get 20% more for trading goods which is quite helpful.

Next, you need to find the villages with trading good sales, you will find many villages that are specialized in trading goods such as iron ore, fish, animal and salt etc. You can buy from those stocks and trade them to other places.

Usually, you will get more than double the price on which you bought something if you go and sell those goods in cities, so make sure to travel around different cities while selling the goods and try to get minimum of double the buying amount.

Tournaments

They seem a pretty obvious option but they are good to earn some good denars. These tournaments are mostly held in big cities and they will probably reward you with some valuable item, they can also reward money if you have placed a bet on a tournament.

You need to keep in mind though that you start with your own armor in the tournament and that’s why first prepare yourself and buy some better armor before you get into it.

On the other hand, weapons are provided in tournament and they differ with the tournament. You will be able to get around 2k Denars per tournament but it also depends on the item you’ve got.

Finding Bandits

Another obvious thing that is quite rewarding is finding and killing them. It is rewarding as well as you will also be able to level up your own troops while doing so. Sea Raider, Mountain Bandits and Forest Bandits are the best enemies and you will enjoy it.

Smithing

Another interesting way to earn money is through smithing. It might not seem really efficient and in order to make it work you need to make sure you have first smithing skill, as it will let you produce 3 crude iron from only 1 unit of iron ore and 3 charcoal from 2 hardwood.

So that means you simply need to buy some hardwood and iron ore in cheap from the villages and then get back in the city to a smithy and refine that hardwood into charcoal and iron ore to crude iron.

You can do it quite a few times before you need to rest and then you can do something else while you are resting and at a break and then just sell those newly crafted products for denars.