Modern Warfare Download Bug Is Getting Annoying For Some Users

A Modern Warfare download bug is currently giving some Modern Warfare players fits on Battlenet, where the PC version of the game is. The bug in question causes players to have to download the entire game again, and even then will leave it stuck downloading for a long time afterwards.

The odd thing about this bug is that it doesn’t affect every single player, so Blizzard’s technical support has brought up the possibility that not all of these are the same error, even though it may look like that on the surface. We do, however, have a few solutions from them that might work.

The Modern Warfare download bug may be caused by a number of factors, and thus has a number of solutions. While Blizzard recommends that you use their troubleshooting guide for a solution (which you can find by following this link), they do also recommend a number of other ways.

One way is that the reason you have the bug is because your computer is somehow not hitting Blizzard’s servers correctly. To try and fix that, you can log out of Battle.net and then log back in, but switch your region to something else, like going from Europe to North America.

You could also try logging in via a VPN or your mobile phone. However, Battlenet doesn’t support that function so you’ll have to look up how to do it. Once you’ve started the process, you can wait for the download to go for a little while, then switch back to your previous connection.

Hopefully, if you have the Modern Warfare download bug yourself, you’ll be able to figure it out with any of the tips that we’ve given you. Otherwise, the best thing to do might be to wait until Activision fixes the issue and hope that it doesn’t come up again. For other errors and bugs, we’ve got solutions on other articles.