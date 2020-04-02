Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer In The Works — Rumor

It was only the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 that was remastered and released by Activision a couple of days back. The publisher categorically stated that not overhauling the multiplayer of the critically acclaimed installment was on purpose and that there are no plans to do so in the future as well.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Call of Duty leaker TheGamingRevolution claimed that Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer was actually always on the cards and development as well as testing are still ongoing. As such, the anonymous source believes that Activision will make an announcement after everyone is done with the remastered single-player campaign, citing popular demand as a reason.

My source is insisting right now that MW2 remastered multiplayer is still in development and is still being tested on. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) April 2, 2020

Activision previously noted that the goal with Modern Warfare last year was always to “bring players together seamlessly in one unified online multiplayer playground” and hence, releasing a remastered multiplayer mode for Modern Warfare 2 would have been severely counterproductive.

Activision also pointed out that instead of releasing different multiplayer experiences, the publisher will instead be focusing on bringing back more classic map experiences within the same new-age Modern Warfare universe.

The new Modern Warfare, for example, saw classic maps like Rust, Shipment, Crash and Vacant. The new Warzone battle royale, in another example, accommodated classic locations like Gulag and Boneyard. Activision will continue to build Modern Warfare like so over time and players can expect more of their favorite maps to be brought back, just not in a standalone multiplayer mode like the one many were expecting from the remastered release of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare Remastered — the single-player campaign only — is now available for purchase for $19.99 on PlayStation 4. Those on Xbox One and PC can only pre-order for the time being. The time-exclusive release will end in a month and the game should go live on other platforms by May 1, 2020.