Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #3 (Test Server) Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown has received a brand new patch for its test server. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #3 is quite a small update, as the download and install size is about 330 MB. Thanks to the developers, the Nitro Express Rifle has been tweaked to be in line with the previously made consistency adjustments.

This is a first-person multiplayer cooperative action video game developed by Crytek that invites us to put ourselves in the shoes of a monster hunter. Our mission is to bring down the most diverse creatures imaginable in search of the greatest reward imaginable, and is available on PC and consoles. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #3.

Ear ringing effect is now correctly applied to Legendary weapons as intended.

The Nitro Express Rifle has been tweaked to be in line with the previously made consistency adjustments, in order to prevent quick scoping like in previous test server update.

Fixed an issue that could prevent players from receiving rewards when using a Item box./list]

Overall improvements made with the removal of several not-needed texts.

The graveyard background has a much grittier look now thanks to this Hunt: Showdown patch.

The death screen blends in much smoother and provides a nice transition, allowing the HUD to display the deathblow feedback properly.

‘Headshot’ and other special events are now not only displayed as tooltips when hovering over the icons.

Layout adjustments made to improve grouping of all weapon and partner related information close to each other.

Visual improvements made to the display of damage history.

Fixed inconsistencies between lowercase and uppercase texts.

Fixed several issues about wrong items being displayed as causes of Death.

Here you will find the complete list of Hunt: Showdown Update 1.3 Patch #3 patch notes. I remind you that Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown released on August 27, 2019 for PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.