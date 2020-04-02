Gear in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord includes various items such as armor, clothes, weapons and other stuff. But players are often facing strange hurdles or bugs while equipping gear. This guide will take you through How to Equip Gear in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

The normal method of equipping gear is as simple as a drag. Yes, all you have to do is to open the inventory and then drag each gear to its location. The armor should be dragged to the chest, guns to the weapons slot to the right, and so on.

But if this simple and straightforward method is not working for you and the items you drag return back instead of being equipped, you need to follow an alternate method.

For this method, all you have to do is to close the inventory window and then go out into the open world of the game. Open the inventory again and equip whatever you were trying to equip. Once done, don’t forget to hit Done in the bottom, and the gear will be successfully equipped.

How to Equip Gear for Companions

Companions are a good addition to your party and can even be sent to complete quests on your behalf. Hence you must equip good gear to them too.

In order to equip gear for companions, all you have to do is to open the Character or Inventory tab and then press the arrows in the right or the left of the screen. These will bring the tab of your companions. Equip them gear the same way you do to your character and they will get upgraded.

So this is perhaps everything you might wanted to know about equipping gear in the game. If you have any questions or suggestions, please let us know.