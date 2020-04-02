In this guide, we have covered for you the basics of manual directional blocking in Bannerlord as you might be used to auto-blocking in some other games. Mount and Blade 2 has a manual blocking system so we will show you How to Block and Counter in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

In the guide we have also covered the basics of a counter-attack as well, so when you block an enemy’s attack so you know how and when can you land a good hit as a counter-attack. So let’s get started.

How to Block and Counter in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

So in order to properly learn these techniques, we would recommend that you get to the training field or like said in the game Tutorial Training Field.

Here, get to the advanced melee training area and choose any weapon that you might be using the most in-game. We recommend you use a 2-handed sword for the training as it is will be easier to notice in order to get the best understanding of moves.

Now get yourself in the fight and beaten up in the first round by the game AI, yes you read it right, get beaten up. Now that you are done, we will begin training.

Blocking

The first thing that you need to learn is blocking. For that, approach an AI enemy that is standing in front of you and trigger it to attack you by attacking them first.

Now when you are close enough they will start attacking you, so this is what we need as now you can practice the blocking as long as you want. Focus just on the blocking as they will be attacking you nonstop now and you have all the time in the world to practice.

You will see a sign from where the enemy is about to attack from so try to practice just the blocking. Don’t even move or try to attack, just try to block. Do it as long as you are used to it and then we will move to the next step.

Counter-Attack

This counter-attack is a very effective way to keep your enemy in pressure and you can do that by block->attack->block strategy. So now that you are used to blocking and can block any attack coming from the enemy, now try to do an attack right after the block and keep trying.

There is another thing to spice things up that is going to help you big time in the fight, here it is.

Footwork + Blocking

Now that you are efficient in blocking, but you did that while standing still and blocking while standing still is quite easy but that is not going to be the case in an actual battle.

Now you need to practice your footwork, for this you need to move around and blocking the same way you did before, and keep your concentration on the enemy attack direction. Here, just take your time until this blocking comes as a natural instinct as it will help you a lot in the actual game.