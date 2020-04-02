One of the interesting things in the Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is the affiliation with a kingdom in the role of a mercenary or vassal. This guide covers the complete detail about How to Become a Vassal or Mercenary in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Become a Vassal or Mercenary in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Becoming either a mercenary or a vassal in Bannerlord both come with their own unique perks and benefits so you can choose which path to go down. In both cases, however, you need to have some ties to a kingdom before you can embark on these paths.

How to Become a Mercenary

So before you can be a Vassal, which is considered as an official member of the kingdom, you will have to be a Mercenary to the kingdom. To become a mercenary to the kingdom, all you have to do is to find a lord in the kingdom and ask him to join them as mercenary.

You will then be fighting for the kingdom and increasing Renown battle by battle. The more battles you fight for the kingdom and the more enemies you kill will boost your renown further.

How to Become a Vassal

Once you have boosted the Renown bar enough, and more people are knowing you, you may go and talk to a lord again. Tell them you wish to become more than a mercenary, and they will then direct you towards the faction leader.

The faction leaders are often at wars, and you might have to wait a bit for their return. Once you find a faction leader, go and talk to him and tell him you want to become a Vassal.

If you are renowned enough around the kingdom and you have done a lot for it, they will gladly accept you as a Vassal.