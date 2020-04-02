Gearbox Royalty Bonuses Aren’t Appearing For Borderlands 3 Developers

Randy Pitchord is known as a scumbag to most gamers familiar with his exploits, and now it’s only getting worse for Gearbox. A number of anonymous insider sources claim that developers aren’t being offered Gearbox royalty bonuses that they thought they’d get for their work on Borderlands 3, despite the game’s success.

Apparently, Pitchford held a meeting with developers yesterday where he said that, due to Borderlands 3 supposedly being more expensive to develop than originally estimated, the company expanding, and off-base sales projections, the staff’s royalty bonuses would be much, much less than they thought they would be.

While he claimed that the coronavirus was not a factor in this decision, it doesn’t make much difference as Gearbox is known for paying its employees less than the industry average. The Gearbox royalty bonuses are just another point against it.

Normally, Gearbox would make up for this discrepancy through profit sharing, where the game’s profits from selling would be divided up, 60/40, between the studio and the employees. Considering that Borderlands 2’s bonuses were so large some devs were able to buy houses with them, the current issue seems a little fishy.

Rather than addressing the issue at the meeting however, Pitchford said that anyone unhappy with not being paid through the royalties system was welcome to quit. However, Gearbox also released a statement addressing the Gearbox royalty bonus issue to the media.

The statement itself says that the developers of Borderlands 3 have already received their quarterly bonus that comes from the profit-sharing model, but considering it’s a statement from the company it should be taken with a grain of salt, especially considering Gearbox and Pitchford’s past actions.

Hopefully Gearbox employees can find a way to either get their money or, if they do take the decision to quit, find jobs at other studios quickly.