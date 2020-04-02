Here’s Why Final Fantasy 7 Remake Weighs Over 100 GB

The long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake becomes another contender for having one of the largest installation sizes in the current generation.

Those considering to purchase the overhauled role-playing offering will first need to make some much-needed storage space on their PlayStation 4 consoles. Just how much? Final Fantasy 7 Remake weighs in at over 100 GB.

Speaking with USgamer in a recent interview, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi explained the reason behind the large size. Square Enix basically decided against the recycling of assets and hence, built each location in Final Fantasy 7 Remake with new and unique assets. That means regardless of where players venture in Midgar, they will almost never see assets from other different areas.

Rather than thinking about repurposing standard assets for individual locations, like the Slums or the Shinra Building, we decided to build each location using unique assets to achieve the quality desired for [Final Fantasy 7 Remake].

Furthermore, the assets cover more than just textures and terrains. Square Enix even decided to go for specially designed assets like background music and characters per location — all for the sake of providing a “unique gameplay experience” no matter where players choose to explore.

The more-than 100 GB requirement comes as surprising for Final Fantasy 7 Remake because it is only the first in a multi-part release. Previously, producer Yoshinori Kitase clarified that the whole remake will release in multiple installments and latter installments will possibly be larger in size compared to the first one. Final Fantasy 7 Remake differs in several ways from the classic original, including new and additional plot threads and characters. It only means that in the end, the entire remake will be a gigantic storage-hugging experience.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. The exclusivity will be timed and will last for a whole year. Heads up though, since the coronavirus outbreak forced Square Enix to allow retailers to release physical copies earlier than the street date. Hence, the game is already out in certain territories like Australia and Europe.