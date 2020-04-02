Dreams Update 2.09 Is Out, Backwards Compatibility Issue Fixed

Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams have received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4. You will find that Dreams Update 2.09 is quite a small patch, as the download and install size is only 83 MB. Take note that the developers fixed an important backwards compatibility issue introduced in Update 2.08.

Dreams is an ambitious game developed by Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment. The devs took the maximum of creativity as a playable stronghold of Little Big Planet to a new level, presenting us with absolute freedom to experience and create worlds in three dimensions where you can play and enjoy. Below you will find the complete list of Dreams Update 2.09 patch notes.

Fixed: Backwards compatibility issue introduced in v2.08

Recently, the developers released another important patch for this game. You will find that with Dreams Update 2.08, the developers introduced two new playable characters, a non-playable character, and a handful of enemies with the Welcome Garden Character Pack. They also added the new Blank Puppet.

In Update 2.08 you can now also navigate the Dreamiverse using the directional buttons on your controller. There is also a new Tweak: On tweaking a stroke, you’ll find the Sun Shadow Scale vs Detail tweak. This lets you adjust sunlight shadows for the right balance between detail near the camera, and how far away from the camera shadows are cast.

I remind you that Media Molecule and Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Dreams released on February 14, 2020.